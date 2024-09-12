IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leaders

(@Abdulla99267510)

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq adjourns further hearing till Friday (tomorrow)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday halted the physical remand orders for detained leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The case, presided over by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz, was filed by Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, representing PTI leaders Zain Qureshi, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Sheikh Waqas Akram. The court temporarily suspended their physical remand.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice Farooq questioned the prosecutor, asking if the accused would be transferred to judicial custody if the remand order is revoked, adding, “This physical remand order cannot remain, but what will be the outcome?”

The petitioner’s lawyer contested the trial court’s remand order, arguing that no justification had been provided for granting an extended physical remand.

In response, the prosecutor read out the FIRs filed against the PTI members.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC adjourned the case until the next day.

Chief Justice Farooq noted that while a two-member bench typically does not convene on Fridays, a special bench would hear the case at 10 a.m.

The Prosecutor General raised concerns that suspending the remand would send a negative signal, prompting the court to ask, “What negative message are you referring to?”

The PTI leaders were taken into custody on the night of September 9 from the Parliament House.

In response, the Speaker of the National Assembly issued production orders for the detained leaders and suspended four security officials, including the Sergeant-at-Arms of the assembly.