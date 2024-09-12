Open Menu

IHC Suspends Physical Remand Of PTI Leaders

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended the verdict of Anti-Terrorism Court for physical remand of PTI leaders Sher Afzal Marawat, Zain Qureshi, Aamir Dogar and others.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the petitions challenging the ATC's order for grant of physical remand of the PTI leaders.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that the accused would be sent to jail on judicial remand if it passed an order.

He asked the prosecutor general that how he would defend the order of ATC.

The prosecutor on the occasion read out the contents of the first information report (FIR) against the accused and opposed the petitions. He said that it would convey a bad impression if the order of remand is suspended.

The chief justice said that the division bench would hear the case tomorrow at 10’o clock.

It may be mentioned here that the Capital Police had registered cases against the PTI leaders for violence during its rally under anti-terrorism laws.

