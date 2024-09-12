IHC Suspends Physical Remand Of PTI Leaders
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended the verdict of Anti-Terrorism Court for physical remand of PTI leaders Sher Afzal Marawat, Zain Qureshi, Aamir Dogar and others.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the petitions challenging the ATC's order for grant of physical remand of the PTI leaders.
During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that the accused would be sent to jail on judicial remand if it passed an order.
He asked the prosecutor general that how he would defend the order of ATC.
The prosecutor on the occasion read out the contents of the first information report (FIR) against the accused and opposed the petitions. He said that it would convey a bad impression if the order of remand is suspended.
The chief justice said that the division bench would hear the case tomorrow at 10’o clock.
It may be mentioned here that the Capital Police had registered cases against the PTI leaders for violence during its rally under anti-terrorism laws.
Recent Stories
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country
CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha
Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024
Provincial Minister for Sports, Labour and Human Resource Faisal Ayub Khokhar ch ..
SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations
30 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Thursday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Korangi police raid gutka factory, arrest two suspects2 minutes ago
-
Federal Cabinet approves plan to boost Gwadar Port's operations2 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously passes National University of Technology (Amendment) Bill 202411 minutes ago
-
Hot weather likely with chance of isolated rain at various parts of country: PMD11 minutes ago
-
Customs authorities incinerate drugs, harmful substances12 minutes ago
-
Governor accuses PTI of undermining KP Security12 minutes ago
-
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila6 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect arrested in Wah6 minutes ago
-
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio16 minutes ago
-
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday16 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated with religious fervour: Minister16 minutes ago
-
Mian Parvez Aslam Group sweeps RCCI Election16 minutes ago