UrduPoint.com

IHC Suspends PIC's Decision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 06:40 PM

IHC suspends PIC's decision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended the decision of Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) for sharing meeting details of central selection board with the citizen.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

IHC's Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case challenging the decision of PIC filed by establishment division.

Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Arshad Kayani said that the applicant before the PIC was a citizen not a civil servant.

He said that it was the discretionary power of the Prime Minister to impose ban on sharing of any information.

The court remarked that the appeal had been filed after a long time to this the AAG said that they got the PIC order late.

The court adjourned further hearing into the case with above instructions.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Prime Minister Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Philippines with invitation t ..

2 minutes ago
 Digitalization Milestone Achieved: IPO-Pakistan & ..

Digitalization Milestone Achieved: IPO-Pakistan & PITB Introduce Online Trademar ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation ..

Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation At Cyclone Effected Areas Of S ..

25 minutes ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

30 minutes ago
 Startup Genome and Hub71 launch 2023 Global Startu ..

Startup Genome and Hub71 launch 2023 Global Startup Ecosystem report

31 minutes ago
 DoH, Mass General Brigham, and ICGD collaborate to ..

DoH, Mass General Brigham, and ICGD collaborate to advance life sciences researc ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.