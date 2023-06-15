(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended the decision of Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) for sharing meeting details of central selection board with the citizen.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

IHC's Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case challenging the decision of PIC filed by establishment division.

Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Arshad Kayani said that the applicant before the PIC was a citizen not a civil servant.

He said that it was the discretionary power of the Prime Minister to impose ban on sharing of any information.

The court remarked that the appeal had been filed after a long time to this the AAG said that they got the PIC order late.

The court adjourned further hearing into the case with above instructions.