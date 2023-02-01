IHC suspends police notice against Sheikh Rasheed

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the summon notice of Islamabad police against Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and served notices to the respondents for comments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the summon notice of Islamabad police against Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and served notices to the respondents for comments.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed through the lawyers Naeem Haider Panjutha and Intizar Hussain Panjutha.

The petitioner had named IGP Islamabad and SHO Aabpara Police Station. Sheikh Rasheed appeared before the court along with his legal team.

The petitioner said that the police had no authority to serve such notice prior to filing of a First Information Report.

He prayed the court to turn down the police notice and stopped the police from allegedly harassing him.

The lawyer read out the police notice and application for registration of FIR. The court questioned that how an application could be filed on the name of SSP Operations and instead, it should be in the name of SHO.

The court asked the lawyer to read out the Section-60 of Criminal Code.

The lawyer said that notice could be served if an FIR was registered against his client.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till Monday.