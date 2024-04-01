Open Menu

IHC Suspends PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi's Sentence In Toshakhana Reference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

IHC suspends PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's sentence in toshakhana reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the 14-year sentence handed out to PTI’s founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana reference.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq also ruled that the appeals of the accused against their conviction in toshakhana case by the trial court would be fixed for hearing after the Eid.

It may be mentioned here that Accountability Court’s Judge Muhammad Bashir had awarded PTI founder and his wife 14-year rigorous imprisonment in Toshakhana case in January. The trial court also imposed a fine worth Rs787 million each to the accused while disqualified ex-prime minister for a period of ten year for holding a public office.

During the hearing, IHC’s Chief Justice Aamer Farooq observed that proceeding in cipher case was about to complete in a few days. He said that the court couldn’t fix toshakhana case for hearing the very next day after today’s proceeding as it was going to conduct hearing in cipher case tomorrow.

The IHC’s bench said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was to begin arguments and it didn’t know how long it would take to conclude. Hence, the Toshakhana case is being postponed till after Eid.

