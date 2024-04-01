IHC Suspends PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi's Sentence In Toshakhana Reference
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the 14-year sentence handed out to PTI’s founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana reference.
A division bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq also ruled that the appeals of the accused against their conviction in toshakhana case by the trial court would be fixed for hearing after the Eid.
It may be mentioned here that Accountability Court’s Judge Muhammad Bashir had awarded PTI founder and his wife 14-year rigorous imprisonment in Toshakhana case in January. The trial court also imposed a fine worth Rs787 million each to the accused while disqualified ex-prime minister for a period of ten year for holding a public office.
During the hearing, IHC’s Chief Justice Aamer Farooq observed that proceeding in cipher case was about to complete in a few days. He said that the court couldn’t fix toshakhana case for hearing the very next day after today’s proceeding as it was going to conduct hearing in cipher case tomorrow.
The IHC’s bench said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was to begin arguments and it didn’t know how long it would take to conclude. Hence, the Toshakhana case is being postponed till after Eid.
Recent Stories
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF accelerates operation to bust gangs supplying drugs to students2 seconds ago
-
Ophthalmologist stresses adopting preventive measures to avoid eye allergies5 seconds ago
-
Six held for power theft10 minutes ago
-
21 Ramadan a tragic day in Islamic history: CM Murad10 minutes ago
-
Elections to 12 seats of Senate from Sindh tomorrow10 minutes ago
-
KP Speaker files review petition against PHC verdict directing oath for reserved seats MPAs10 minutes ago
-
15,458 emergencies responded during Jan-March, Rescue-1122 report issued10 minutes ago
-
Wreath laying ceremony held at Nur Khan Air Base for Chinese died in recent terrorist attack20 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice20 minutes ago
-
AIOU to close admissions on April 1520 minutes ago
-
Teachers call for end to centralized exams as FDE defaults on payments20 minutes ago
-
MCL removed 802 encroachments last week40 minutes ago