Open Menu

IHC Suspends Remand Order For Imaan Mazaari

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 09:00 PM

IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the order of anti-terrorism court for three days physical custody of Imaan Mazari Advocate and Abdul Hadi Ali Chatha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the order of anti-terrorism court for three days physical custody of Imaan Mazari Advocate and Abdul Hadi Ali Chatha.

The court served notices to the police and sought comments till tomorrow.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the appeal of the two accused.

The petitioner’s lawyer read out the remand order before the court and prayed the bench to dismiss the same. The court suspended the order and sought comments from police.

It may be mentioned here that the two people were alleged for violating the traffic rout prepared for the movement of English cricket team. The ATC has granted the police three-days physical remand of the accused.

Related Topics

Cricket Chief Justice Police Traffic Same May Islamabad High Court From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

2 minutes ago
 CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first pub ..

CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital

2 minutes ago
 114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Pun ..

114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab

2 minutes ago
 17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

2 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

8 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

8 minutes ago
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against cri ..

IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements

30 minutes ago
 UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

30 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FB ..

FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric

2 hours ago
 DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30

DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30

2 hours ago
 3662 search operations conducted against anti-soci ..

3662 search operations conducted against anti-social elements this year

2 hours ago
 Improving national economy vital for country’s s ..

Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan