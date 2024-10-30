IHC Suspends Remand Order For Imaan Mazaari
Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the order of anti-terrorism court for three days physical custody of Imaan Mazari Advocate and Abdul Hadi Ali Chatha.
The court served notices to the police and sought comments till tomorrow.
A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the appeal of the two accused.
The petitioner’s lawyer read out the remand order before the court and prayed the bench to dismiss the same. The court suspended the order and sought comments from police.
It may be mentioned here that the two people were alleged for violating the traffic rout prepared for the movement of English cricket team. The ATC has granted the police three-days physical remand of the accused.
