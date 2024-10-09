IHC Suspends Senior Civil Judge
Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended senior civil judge Naeemullah on issuance of a stay order against demolishing of structures in Margalla Hills national park in contradiction to the judgment of Supreme Court.
The chief justice IHC also ordered an inquiry into the aforesaid matter and made the civil judge as OSD. The court ordered the civil judge to report the IHC.
The court appointed session judge Kamran Basharat Mufti as inquiry officer.
It may be mentioned here that the senior civil judge had issued a stay order despite of the order of Supreme Court regarding the Monal Restaurants.
