IHC Suspends Sentence Of Vendor

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 08:08 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday approved the bails of a vendor and suspended the sentence announced by a magistrate in a case pertaining to placing a stall near Faisal Mosque without a license

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the verdict on the appeal of vendor Farmanullah. Petitioner's lawyer Barrister Umar Ijaz Gilani argued that his client was accused of placing a stall without receiving a license. He said that so far challan had been submitted into the case and his client was not indicted.

The lawyer said that his client was convicted as he admitted to the charges of running the stall. His client was running a stall in the parking area of Faisal Mosque to earn bread and butter for his family.

The court said that it was necessary for charges to be framed for suspension of the sentence. This court could issue a show-cause notice if the charges had been framed.

The lawyer said that the applicant was in jail as he couldn't get relief from the trial court. The bench suspended the sentence and adjourn the case.

