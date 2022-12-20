(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the decision of a lower court in a defamation case against tv anchor Mubashir Luqman and approved his bail.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeal of Mubashir Luqman against the decision of a session court in a defamation case filed by Anwar Aziz late, the father of PML-N's leader Danial Aziz.

The lower court had awarded a two-year jail term and a Rs 500,000/ fine to the TV anchor. The lawyer said that the complainant in the case had not been present before the trial court.

The bench suspended the sentence of Luqman and sought a case record from the trial court. The court also approved the bail of the accused against surety bonds worth Rs 200,000.