IHC Suspends Victory Notifications Of PML-N Three Leaders

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Anjum Aqeel, Tariq Fazl Chaudhary and Raja Khurram Nawaz had earlier been declared winners from NA- 46, NA-47 and NA-48, respectively.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2024) In a significant development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) took action on Monday by suspending the victory notifications of several PML-N leaders, including Tariq Fazl Chaudhary, Anjum Aqeel, and Raja Khurram Nawaz, who won in three Constituencies of Islamabad.

The division bench comprising Justice Mian Gul Hassan and Justice Arbab Taahi concerns about the authority responsible for issuing such notifications from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The decision came from a division bench of the IHC, which consisted of Justice Mian Gul Hassan and Justice Arbab Tahir. The bench responded to an Intra-Party Appeal (IPA) that contested the victories of the PML-N leaders in NA-46, NA-47, and NA-48.

Anjum Aqeel competed in NA-46, Tariq Fazl Chaudhary in NA-47, and Raja Khurram Nawaz in NA-48. The challenge against Raja Khurram Nawaz's victory notification in NA-48 was brought forth by Zulfi Bukhari. Additionally, PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen, who ran in NA-47, lodged an appeal with the Islamabad High Court contesting the victory of Tariq Fazl Chaudhary.

Shoaib Shaheen had previously challenged the ruling of a single bench led by IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq, who had initially dismissed appeals against the results of the mentioned constituencies.

