IHC Takes Notice Of Lawyers' Misbehave With Police

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

IHC takes notice of lawyers' misbehave with police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday took notice of the incident of misbehave by lawyers with police personnel of Margalla Police Station in lawyers' chambers matter and sought comments from respondents.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz heard the complaint lodged by Registrar Office IHC.

Former secretary IHCBA Umair Baloch and other lawyers appeared before the court. They requested the court to grant time to submit comments in this case as they were not aware of it.

The court served notices to the lawyers and sought their comments till next date.

The court also initiated a proceeding of misconduct against lawyers for misbehaving and abusing the police personnel.

The registrar office had said in its complaint that a group of lawyers had visited the Margalla police station and misbehaved besides threatening the police officers and personnel in uniform.

The lawyers had violated the code of conduct under legal practitioners and bar council act 1973.

The office had also attached the police report with the complaint, which stated that former president Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) Zafar Khokhar and current secretary Liaqat Kamboh visited the police station on January 15, late night and misbehaved with officers on duty on matter of demolishing of lawyers' chambers.

