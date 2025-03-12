Open Menu

IHC Terminates Accused's Sentence In Drugs Case

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM

IHC terminates accused's sentence in drugs case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday terminated the sentence of an accused in drugs cases and ordered to release him while dismissing the verdict of trial court.

A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq heard the case and announced the decision.

Advocate Danish Akbar Khan appeared in the court on behalf of accused Hunain Khaliq and took the position that a false case has been made against the accused. His client has no connection with heavy drugs, the prosecution has failed to prove its case, which is why the punishment cannot be given to the accused, he said.

He prayed the court to declare the sentence as null and void. After the arguments were completed, the decision was reserved and later the court declared the sentence passed by the trial court null and void and ordered the release of the accused.

