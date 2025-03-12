IHC Terminates Accused's Sentence In Drugs Case
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday terminated the sentence of an accused in drugs cases and ordered to release him while dismissing the verdict of trial court.
A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq heard the case and announced the decision.
Advocate Danish Akbar Khan appeared in the court on behalf of accused Hunain Khaliq and took the position that a false case has been made against the accused. His client has no connection with heavy drugs, the prosecution has failed to prove its case, which is why the punishment cannot be given to the accused, he said.
He prayed the court to declare the sentence as null and void. After the arguments were completed, the decision was reserved and later the court declared the sentence passed by the trial court null and void and ordered the release of the accused.
Recent Stories
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..
Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth
NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emerg ..
Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal
Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat
Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train2 minutes ago
-
IHC terminates accused's sentence in drugs case6 minutes ago
-
Punjab approves appointment of 22 assistant professors in Pediatrics Medicine6 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar visits Ramzan bazaar6 minutes ago
-
CM vows to improve financial affairs of Cadet & Residential college6 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi condemns Jaffer Express attack6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three drug peddlers, recover mainpuri6 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam to launch ‘Skills on Wheel Project’ to train 100,000 youth6 minutes ago
-
CM’s Public School Organization program delivers remarkable results6 minutes ago
-
District admin continues crackdown against price hike, fines 53 shopkeepers6 minutes ago
-
School enrollment campaign opens6 minutes ago
-
PAL holds dialogue on "Role of Women in Literature" in connection with Women Day16 minutes ago