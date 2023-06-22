ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday terminated the appeals against sentence of main accused Usman Mirza in a case pertaining torture on couple at a local guest house in sector E-11.

A two-member bench announced the verdict and maintained the judgment of the trial court.

It may be mentioned here that previously a local court had awarded imprisonment sentence to Usman Mirza, Atta ur Rehman, Qayyum Butt, Mohib Bangash and Farhan Shaheen in a case pertaining torture on a boy and girl, and making their videos.

The court, however, had acquitted two accused including Umar Bilal and Rehan.

The accused had challenged the verdict to the IHC.