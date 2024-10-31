Open Menu

IHC Terminates Ban On Political Conversation Of Prisoners

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 09:42 PM

IHC terminates ban on political conversation of prisoners

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday terminated the section of jail rule which imposed a ban on political conversation of inmates in jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday terminated the section of jail rule which imposed a ban on political conversation of inmates in jails.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan announced the verdict on a petition filed by MNA Sher Afzal Marwat.

The court said that the ban was a violation of constitutional provisions for freedom of expression.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner has challenged the section 265 of jail rules before the IHC.

Related Topics

Jail May Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, exp ..

Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer

47 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi con ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi concerned about backwardness of K ..

47 minutes ago
 18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon hold ..

18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

47 minutes ago
 EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilienc ..

EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh

58 minutes ago
 KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjac ..

KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road

58 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin K ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates solar ..

58 minutes ago
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Ri ..

FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life ..

53 minutes ago
 Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban ..

Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development

53 minutes ago
 PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment

PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment

1 hour ago
 3 transformer pilferers nabbed

3 transformer pilferers nabbed

53 minutes ago
 Killer awarded death sentence

Killer awarded death sentence

53 minutes ago
 Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges

Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan