IHC Terminates Ban On Political Conversation Of Prisoners
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 09:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday terminated the section of jail rule which imposed a ban on political conversation of inmates in jails.
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan announced the verdict on a petition filed by MNA Sher Afzal Marwat.
The court said that the ban was a violation of constitutional provisions for freedom of expression.
It may be mentioned here that the petitioner has challenged the section 265 of jail rules before the IHC.
