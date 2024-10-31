IHC terminates ban on political conversation of prisoners

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday terminated the section of jail rule which imposed a ban on political conversation of inmates in jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday terminated the section of jail rule which imposed a ban on political conversation of inmates in jails.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan announced the verdict on a petition filed by MNA Sher Afzal Marwat.

The court said that the ban was a violation of constitutional provisions for freedom of expression.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner has challenged the section 265 of jail rules before the IHC.