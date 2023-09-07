The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday terminated a contempt petition regarding the again arrest of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday terminated a contempt petition regarding the again arrest of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, hearing the case, remarked that this court had not issued such order to stop the arrest of petitioner in any other case. How the order of this court was violated when the former CM was released, he questioned.

Petitioner's lawyer argued that his client was arrested again after being released on court's direction. Justice Jahangiri remarked that it could be a contempt if the petitioner was not released on court's order.

The lawyer said that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had also stopped the arrest of former CM in any other case to which the bench said that then the contempt case should be filed to the same forum.

Justice Jahangiri remarked that the court had ordered to release the petitioner if he was not wanted in any other case. If he had been arrested in any other case then the trial court would view the matter, he said.

The court, subsequently, terminated the contempt case filed by Pervaiz Elahi.