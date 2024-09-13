IHC terminates physical remand of PTI lawmakers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday terminated the Anti-Terrorism Court's order regarding the physical remand of PTI

Members of the National Assembly and sent them on judicial remand.

An IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the petitions of detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that baseless allegations were leveled in the case and the ATC also granted eight days physical remand of the MNAs.

The court noted that all the orders of physical remand were identical.

It may be mentioned that the ATC had granted an eight-day physical remand of the PTI leaders including Sher Afzal Marwat, Zain Qureshi, Sheikh Waqas Akram and others in a case registered by the Sangjani Police Station Islamabad under anti-terrorism law.