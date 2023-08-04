Open Menu

IHC Terminates Trial Court's Verdict On Maintainability Of Toshakhana Case

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 07:20 PM

IHC terminates trial court's verdict on maintainability of toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed the decision of the trial court regarding the admissibility of toshakhana criminal case and remanded the case back to the additional session court for re-hearing.

The court also rejected the appeals seeking to stay the proceeding in toshakhana case and the shifting of case to another court. The bench also served notices to the respondents on another appeal regarding production of witnesses and seeking to restore the right of defence of the accused.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the written order regarding the termination of lower court's verdict pertaining maintainability of the criminal case against the former prime minister. The court also instructed the trial court to also give answers to the question raised in the appeal while announcing its fresh verdict about the admissibility of the case.

The court rejected the appeal for transfer of the criminal case to another court and said that as per the verdicts of the high courts in similar matters a case could only be shifted to the alternative court on the basis of solid reasons.

The written order said that the petitioner had raised the objection against the trial court judge due to his alleged Facebook posts about the case. The trial court judge had also rejected the plea seeking to shift the case to another court.

It further said that the ECP's lawyer was of the view that the Facebook posts associated with the judge were fake. It had been done to damage the repute of the court, he said.

The order said that the additional session judge Hamayun Dilawar had also denied the social media posts associated with his name. The court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct inquiry from all the people involved in uploading posts on social media about trial court's judge without verification.

The court also instructed Imran Khan to ensure that his lawyer would give arguments whenever the trial court would seek final arguments in the criminal case.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Social Media Facebook Federal Investigation Agency Criminals Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

BISP committed to fulfill BB's vision of empowerin ..

BISP committed to fulfill BB's vision of empowering underprivileged sections :Sh ..

7 minutes ago
 Direct Channel Between Russian Agricultural Bank, ..

Direct Channel Between Russian Agricultural Bank, JP Morgan Closed on August 2 - ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia Remains World's Fifth-Largest Economy by Pu ..

Russia Remains World's Fifth-Largest Economy by Purchasing Power Parity in 2022

3 minutes ago
 US hiring cooler than expected in July, unemployme ..

US hiring cooler than expected in July, unemployment dips

3 minutes ago
 President directs UBL to refund Rs 79,500 with pro ..

President directs UBL to refund Rs 79,500 with profit to fraud victim

3 minutes ago
 Two-day Communications workshop for women crickete ..

Two-day Communications workshop for women cricketers concludes

2 hours ago
Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

2 hours ago
 JS Bank Wins ABF Corporate & Investment Banking Aw ..

JS Bank Wins ABF Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2023

3 minutes ago
 Rs12.817 mln disbursed under PM youth agriculture ..

Rs12.817 mln disbursed under PM youth agriculture loan scheme

3 minutes ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

2 hours ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

2 hours ago
 OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan