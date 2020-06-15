IHC to announce judgement in chairman LGC case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would announce its judgment tomorrow on a petition challenging the appointment of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Awan as chairman Local Government Commission (LGC).

The IHC had already reserved its judgement on the matter after listening arguments from both sides at large. The petition was moved by Mayor Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Sheikh Anser Aziz, against the appointment notification through his counsel Kashif Malik.

The two sides had concluded their arguments before the court after which the judgment had been reserved by IHC bench.