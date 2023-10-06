(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Friday remarked that the court had already reserved its verdict on a plea against the jail trial of PTI’s chairman, which would likely to be announced in two or three days.

IHC chief justice heard the case, seeking early decision on the petition of chairman PTI on his case against jail trial in cypher case. Petitioner’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marawat said that the court had initiated the trial of his client in jail but the decision in petition against jail trial, was still pending.

At this, the chief justice remarked that the court was likely to announce the verdict in two or three days.

During the hearing, the chief justice observed that he came to know that the PTI had objection over shifting of Chairman PTI to Adiala Jail.

The lawyer said that they had not given officially such statement, adding they were expecting B class in jail to the PTI chairman but it was not given.

The chief justice remarked that the jail administration might have granted better class to chairman PTI. He, however, said that the court had served notice to respondents in a case moved by Sardar Latif Khosa Advocate.