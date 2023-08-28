IHC to announce verdict on Imran Khan’s appeal against sentence in Thoshakhana case

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) concluded hearings today (Monday) and reserved its judgment on a plea filed by Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), seeking the suspension of his sentence in the Toshakhana case.

This move follows a trial court's ruling by Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar.

A two-member bench, consisting of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, oversaw the proceedings. Amjad Parvez, the legal representative from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), who was unable to attend the previous hearing on Friday due to health reasons, presented his arguments in the case.

The verdict is scheduled to be announced tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11 am.

The court had postponed the hearing last week at the request of Imran Khan's assistant counsel. Simultaneously, it directed the ECP's counsel to present their arguments on the current day. Given the absence of the lawyer, the electoral authority was directed to make alternative arrangements.

During the previous hearing, PTI's lawyer, Latif Khosa, had concluded presenting his arguments.

Earlier this month, Imran Khan was sentenced by a trial court to three years in prison and was fined Rs. 100,000. The verdict prompted Khan to challenge the decision and approach the IHC, seeking his release and the suspension of his conviction.

In parallel, the ECP filed a separate private complaint against Khan regarding the same case.

The Toshakhana case revolves around the regulation governing the acceptance and retention of gifts by government officials. Items with low monetary value can be retained, while for lavish gifts, officials are required to pay a significantly reduced fee to the government.

The controversy surrounding the Toshakhana emerged when allegations surfaced that during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, Imran Khan acquired valuable gifts at nominal rates and subsequently profited by selling them in the market.

The 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician stands accused of misusing his position to acquire and trade gifts of substantial value, collectively amounting to over Rs. 140 million ($635,000), received during official foreign visits. Among these gifts were watches presented by a royal family, with claims that some were sold in Dubai by Khan's associates. Notably, the collection included seven wristwatches, with six of them being Rolex timepieces, the most valuable being a "Master Graff limited edition" worth 85 million Pakistani rupees ($385,000).

Following a request from National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, the Election Commission initiated an inquiry into the matter. In October 2022, the commission found Imran Khan guilty of corrupt practices and subsequently lodged a formal complaint with an Islamabad court.