Open Menu

IHC To Announce Verdict On Plea Seeking Capital's Legislative Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:07 PM

IHC to announce verdict on plea seeking capital's legislative assembly

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will announce the verdict Friday on a petition seeking the creation of legislative assembly in the capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will announce the verdict Friday on a petition seeking the creation of legislative assembly in the capital.

A single member bench comprising, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, had reserved the verdict on last hearing after hearing arguments from the respondents.

The petition, filed by Barrister Yawar Abbas Gardezi, had prayed the court to issue directives to amend the law for creation of legislative assembly for the Federal capital.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

RTS Commission holds public complaints hearing

RTS Commission holds public complaints hearing

3 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhamma ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Chairs a special m ..

2 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 544 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 544 power pilferers in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 NDMA dispatches 21st relief consignment to Gaza, L ..

NDMA dispatches 21st relief consignment to Gaza, Lebanon, Syria

2 minutes ago
 DPO Tank reviews security measures

DPO Tank reviews security measures

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan team moves in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup ..

Pakistan team moves in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup semis

3 minutes ago
NADRA mobile vans to provide services in different ..

NADRA mobile vans to provide services in different localities

2 minutes ago
 PTI should wait for 2029 election, says Nasir Shah

PTI should wait for 2029 election, says Nasir Shah

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal to address PPP's 57th Foundation Day; Khal ..

Bilawal to address PPP's 57th Foundation Day; Khalid Nawaz Bobi

2 minutes ago
 Public hearings continue across LESCO region

Public hearings continue across LESCO region

2 minutes ago
 Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test ..

Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test for Prabowo

9 minutes ago
 DC Battagram reviews health and education initiati ..

DC Battagram reviews health and education initiatives

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan