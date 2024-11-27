IHC To Announce Verdict On Plea Seeking Capital's Legislative Assembly
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will announce the verdict Friday on a petition seeking the creation of legislative assembly in the capital.
A single member bench comprising, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, had reserved the verdict on last hearing after hearing arguments from the respondents.
The petition, filed by Barrister Yawar Abbas Gardezi, had prayed the court to issue directives to amend the law for creation of legislative assembly for the Federal capital.
