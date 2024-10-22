IHC To Decide On PTI Founder’s Medical Examination Plea Tomorrow
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 08:54 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, seeking a response on a request for a medical check-up from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder’s personal physicians
Hearing the case, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, remarked that a decision would be made tomorrow.
Advocate Khalid Yousaf appeared before the court, representing the PTI founder.
During the proceedings, Justice Aurangzeb directed the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to submit a reply by tomorrow.
However, the State Council informed the court that the PTI founder is already being examined three times a day by medical professionals.
Furthermore, on October 15, a medical board from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) also conducted a check-up.
The court questioned why the check-up by Dr. Faisal from Shaukat Khanum was not satisfactory.
Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the court would announce a decision tomorrow after the response of Superintendent of Adiala Jail.
