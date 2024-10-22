IHC to decide on PTI Founder’s medical examination plea tomorrow

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, seeking a response on a request for a medical check-up from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder’s personal physicians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, seeking a response on a request for a medical check-up from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder’s personal physicians.

Hearing the case, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, remarked that a decision would be made tomorrow.

Advocate Khalid Yousaf appeared before the court, representing the PTI founder.

During the proceedings, Justice Aurangzeb directed the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to submit a reply by tomorrow.

However, the State Council informed the court that the PTI founder is already being examined three times a day by medical professionals.

Furthermore, on October 15, a medical board from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) also conducted a check-up.

The court questioned why the check-up by Dr. Faisal from Shaukat Khanum was not satisfactory.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the court would announce a decision tomorrow after the response of Superintendent of Adiala Jail.