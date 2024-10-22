Open Menu

IHC To Decide On PTI Founder’s Medical Examination Plea Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 08:54 PM

IHC to decide on PTI Founder’s medical examination plea tomorrow

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, seeking a response on a request for a medical check-up from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder’s personal physicians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, seeking a response on a request for a medical check-up from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder’s personal physicians.

Hearing the case, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, remarked that a decision would be made tomorrow.

Advocate Khalid Yousaf appeared before the court, representing the PTI founder.

During the proceedings, Justice Aurangzeb directed the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to submit a reply by tomorrow.

However, the State Council informed the court that the PTI founder is already being examined three times a day by medical professionals.

Furthermore, on October 15, a medical board from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) also conducted a check-up.

The court questioned why the check-up by Dr. Faisal from Shaukat Khanum was not satisfactory.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the court would announce a decision tomorrow after the response of Superintendent of Adiala Jail.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail October Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety ..

SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards

7 minutes ago
 Police arrest outlaws

Police arrest outlaws

21 minutes ago
 BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries

BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries

6 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

21 minutes ago
 CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, ..

CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary

21 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across ..

CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city

6 minutes ago
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

52 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key strong ..

Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold

52 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

52 minutes ago
 Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 ..

Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go

52 minutes ago
 Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding ..

Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..

28 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances ..

IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan