IHC To Hear Acquittal Pleas Of PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi On Tuesday
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 07:15 PM
A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the acquittal pleas of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi Tuesday in 190 million pounds reference
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the acquittal pleas of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi Tuesday in 190 million Pounds reference.
The two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the
case.
It may be mentioned that the IHC has already stopped the trial court from announcing the final verdict in the reference.
The accountability court had dismissed the acquittal petitions of the two accused after which they have challenged the verdict before IHC.
Recent Stories
ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR
Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgr ..
Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4
Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report
Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities
Full court meeting underway at SC
Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Fed ..
PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi
Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog
Commodities rate re-fixed
Gilani terms Russian Federation Council members' visit to Pak a stepping stone t ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgradation2 minutes ago
-
Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 42 minutes ago
-
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities2 minutes ago
-
Full court meeting underway at SC13 minutes ago
-
Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Regio ..6 minutes ago
-
PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi6 minutes ago
-
Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog6 minutes ago
-
Commodities rate re-fixed1 minute ago
-
Gilani terms Russian Federation Council members' visit to Pak a stepping stone towards bilateral coo ..1 minute ago
-
Present govt determined to eradicating polio from Sindh province: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Kha ..1 minute ago
-
Imran Khan mediates between Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Chaudhary21 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates anti-polio vaccination drive1 minute ago