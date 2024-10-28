Open Menu

IHC To Hear Acquittal Pleas Of PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 07:15 PM

IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the acquittal pleas of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi Tuesday in 190 million pounds reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the acquittal pleas of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi Tuesday in 190 million Pounds reference.

The two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the

case.

It may be mentioned that the IHC has already stopped the trial court from announcing the final verdict in the reference.

The accountability court had dismissed the acquittal petitions of the two accused after which they have challenged the verdict before IHC.

