IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up the miscellaneous applications of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi seeking early hearing on acquittal pleas in toshakhana-II case.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas would take up the case for hearing. Previously, special judge central had dismissed the acquittal petitions of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

The accused have challenged the decision before the high court.