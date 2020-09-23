UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC To Hear Al-Azizia Reference Against Nawaz Sharif

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 44 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:56 PM

IHC to hear Al-Azizia reference against Nawaz Sharif

A IHC division bench will also take up the appeals of Maryam Nawaz who has arrived in the courtroom to attend the proceedings.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up Al Azizia reference case against former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif.

A IHC division bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani will lead the proceedings in both cases.

Maryam Nawaz has appeared before IHC personally and strict security arrangements have been made outside the court premises on this occasion.

The bench will also hear the appeals of Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield reference case. The court will decide on declaring former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif as a proclaimed offender in Al Azizia reference case.

The court will decide on the fate of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Safdar in Avenfield reference case.

The court has already sought a report about implementing its orders after issuing arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif.

A law officer said that they had implemented the court orders over the issuance of arrest warrants of the accused. “Hassan Nawaz had received the court orders pertaining to the arrest warrants,” said the law officer.

On Tuesday, IHC ordered the Federal government to ensure presence of Nawaz Sharif before it on the next date of hearing.

The bench had remarked that it was the government that allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad. A representative of the government had told the court that arrest warrants issued by the court for Nawaz Sharif were implemented.

“The son of ex-Prime Minister received the arrest warrants,” said the representative.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lead Islamabad High Court Muslim Government Court

Recent Stories

Russia Records 6,431 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

34 seconds ago

MWMC deputes 50 members special squad for Hazrat B ..

35 seconds ago

Source Says ISS Conducted Maneuver to Avoid Fragme ..

4 minutes ago

Facebook Warns May Leave Europe If Ireland Enforce ..

4 minutes ago

European stock markets jump at open

4 minutes ago

Crisis-hit Qantas kicks Wallabies into touch

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.