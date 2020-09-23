IHC to hear Al-Azizia reference against Nawaz Sharif

(@fidahassanain)

A IHC division bench will also take up the appeals of Maryam Nawaz who has arrived in the courtroom to attend the proceedings.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up Al Azizia reference case against former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif.

A IHC division bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani will lead the proceedings in both cases.

Maryam Nawaz has appeared before IHC personally and strict security arrangements have been made outside the court premises on this occasion.

The bench will also hear the appeals of Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield reference case. The court will decide on declaring former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif as a proclaimed offender in Al Azizia reference case.

The court will decide on the fate of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Safdar in Avenfield reference case.

The court has already sought a report about implementing its orders after issuing arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif.

A law officer said that they had implemented the court orders over the issuance of arrest warrants of the accused. “Hassan Nawaz had received the court orders pertaining to the arrest warrants,” said the law officer.

On Tuesday, IHC ordered the Federal government to ensure presence of Nawaz Sharif before it on the next date of hearing.

The bench had remarked that it was the government that allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad. A representative of the government had told the court that arrest warrants issued by the court for Nawaz Sharif were implemented.

“The son of ex-Prime Minister received the arrest warrants,” said the representative.