IHC To Hear Appeal Against PTI Founder's Sentence In Toshakhana Reference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 07:38 PM

IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up the appeal of PTI founder for hearing on October 26, against his sentence in toshakhana I case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up the appeal of PTI founder for hearing on October 26, against his sentence in toshakhana I case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb would hear the appeal.

The court heard the miscellaneous application for early hearing of the appeal and accepted it and fixed the main appeal for hearing on aforesaid date.

It may be mentioned here that accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir has announced 14 year jail term each to PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in toshakhana I reference. However, the IHC has suspended the sentence and approved the bails of the accused.

