ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday fixed an appeal for hearing tomorrow regarding the shifting of PTI's head from District Jail Attock to Central Jail Adiala.

The court also removed the objections of the registrar's office against the appeal and fixed it for a hearing on Wednesday.

Addressing the lawyers of the appellant, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said that the court could order the provision of the facilities to the prisoner only as per the jail rules.

The chief justice also asked the lawyers to give Names of the advocates who wanted to meet the former prime minister in jail. The court said that the case would be fixed for hearing tomorrow after the issuance of the diary number.

The lawyer prayed to the court that Imran Khan's wife and his two lawyers should be allowed to meet him in jail.