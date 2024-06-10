IHC To Hear Bushra Bibi, PTI Founder's Bail Plea On June 11
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 11:13 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hear petitions on June 11, regarding Bushra Bibi and the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), seeking bail and suspension of their sentences in a nikah/Iddat case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hear petitions on June 11, regarding Bushra Bibi and the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), seeking bail and suspension of their sentences in a nikah/Iddat case.
Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the case on the given date.
According to the cause list issued by the IHC registrar's office, the petitions will be heard alongside objections raised by the registrar's office. The registrar's office has raised objections regarding the propriety of filing these petitions in the IHC while similar matters are pending in the sessions court.
Bushra Bibi filed a petition in the IHC, seeking to suspend her sentence, which is already under review in the sessions court. She argued that the High Court should intervene directly due to the urgency of her situation.
The PTI founder's petition argues that the case should be returned to Sessions Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand for an unbiased verdict. Alternatively, he suggests that the IHC should handle the appeal independently.
Justice Aurangzeb will not only hear the Primary petitions but also review the registrar's office objections on June 11.
