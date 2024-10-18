The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday scheduled a hearing for the bail plea of Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder, in the Toshakhana 2 case for October 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday scheduled a hearing for the bail plea of Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder, in the Toshakhana 2 case for October 22.

According to the cause list issued by the court's Registrar Office, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear Bushra Bibi's post-arrest bail application on October 22 in the Toshakhana 2 case.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb will hear the case.

The court has also notified the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to appoint a prosecutor for the case. Bushra Bibi’s previous bail application was rejected by the Special Judge Central.

A prior hearing was postponed due to the health condition of Justice Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, the IHC has once again cancelled the hearing scheduled for October 24 regarding the acquittal pleas of Bushra Bibi and the founder of PTI in the £190 million case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb were set to preside over the hearing, but it has now been removed from the cause list. The petitions are now on the noscope list, and the court has restrained the accountability court from announcing a final verdict in the case.