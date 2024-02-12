Open Menu

IHC To Hear Bushra Bibi's Plea On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM

IHC to hear Bushra Bibi's plea on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up the petition of Bushra Bibi on Tuesday for hearing against declaring the Banigala House as sub-jail.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the case as per the cause list issued by the Registrar Office.

The petitioner has prayed the court to set aside the January 31 notification of Chief Commissioner Islamabad declaring the Banigala House as sub-jail.

She adopted the stance that she wanted to serve the imprisonment sentence in jail like a common prisoner.

She said that declaring the Banigala House a sub-jail for her was a discrimination. She was shifted to the Banigala House after being arrested at the Adiala Jail, she added.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Prisoner Jail January Islamabad High Court Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

20 minutes ago
 Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

1 hour ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

1 hour ago
 Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

1 hour ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

2 hours ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

3 hours ago
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

6 hours ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan