ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up the petition of Bushra Bibi on Tuesday for hearing against declaring the Banigala House as sub-jail.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the case as per the cause list issued by the Registrar Office.

The petitioner has prayed the court to set aside the January 31 notification of Chief Commissioner Islamabad declaring the Banigala House as sub-jail.

She adopted the stance that she wanted to serve the imprisonment sentence in jail like a common prisoner.

She said that declaring the Banigala House a sub-jail for her was a discrimination. She was shifted to the Banigala House after being arrested at the Adiala Jail, she added.