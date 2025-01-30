IHC To Hear Case Seeking Judicial Commission On Arshad Sharif's Murder
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would hear a petition on February 4, seeking formation of judicial commission for investigation of murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.
IHC’s Chief Justice Aamer Farooq would take up the case for hearing on the said date.
The registrar office has issued cause list regarding the fixation of the case for hearing.
It may be mentioned here that the court had reserved its verdict on August 27. However, after one more identical was filed, the court had clubbed them for hearing together.
Previously, the cause list of this case dated November 7, 2024 was canceled and the case was included in no scope list.
