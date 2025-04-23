IHC to hear contempt petitions against Adiala Jail admin tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up the identical contempt petitions for hearing tomorrow against Superintendent Adiala Jail regarding meetings with PTI founder.

The registrar office has issued the cause list regarding scheduling of the cases filed by Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas would hear the case.

The petitioners have stated that not allowing the meetings with PTI founder is violation of court orders. Home Secretary Punjab and Superintendent Adiala Jail have been named as respondents in the case.