IHC to hear govt’s peal for appointment of legal representative for Indian Spy Jadhav

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear government’s plea on August 3 regarding appointment of legal representative of Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav for appeal against his sentence.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2020) Islamabad High Court formed a bench for hearing of a plea filed by Federal government under Presidential Ordinance for appointment of legal representative for Indian spy and agent Kulbhshan Jadhav against his sentence.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah who was part of the newly formed bench would lead the proceedings on government petition on August 3.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan would comply with the decision of the International Court of Justice in the case of Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav here on Friday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Kulbhusan was offered a third consular access and a meeting with his father on humanitarian grounds but Indian did not respond yet.

In a weekly briefing, International Court of Justice (ICJ) gave the right of appeal to Kulbhushan Jadhav but India did not respond to Pakistan’s offer of third consular access.

The government had approached Islamabad High Court to appoint legal representative of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The Spokesperson said that 353 days were passed since the unilateral and illegal decision by India to annex Occupied Kashmir.

Indian atrocities were continued without any pause that turned the lives of innocent Kashmirs miserable.

She said that Indian forces committed 1732 violations of the LOC and killed 14 and left 134 unarmed civilians seriously injured.

The Spokesperson said that Pakistan always welcomed to the LOC to UN observers, International Independent Observes and International media.