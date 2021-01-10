UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC To Hear ICA Against Eligibility Of Three Women Lawmakers On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 08:50 PM

IHC to hear ICA against eligibility of three women lawmakers on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up case on January 11, challenging the eligibility of three women lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Mulaika Bukhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Tashfeen Safdar.

Earlier, a single member bench of IHC had dismissed the case in March last year against the eligibility of three women lawmakers for Parliamentary membership filed by PMLN's MNAs Shaista Pervaiz and Begum Tahira Bukhari.

The petitioners had filed an intra court appeal against the decision of single member bench. A division bench headed by Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb would hear the appeal tomorrow.

The petitioners had alleged the three lawmakers to hide information in their nomination papers submitted to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan January March Women Islamabad High Court Court Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports expands relief measures; halts ren ..

24 minutes ago

Tadweer delivers positive results from intensive e ..

54 minutes ago

MOHAP provides over 1 million doses of COVID-19 va ..

1 hour ago

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

2 hours ago

DIP’s 7th energised DEWA substation increases po ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi University students win EGA grant to bui ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.