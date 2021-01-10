IHC to hear ICA against eligibility of three women lawmakers on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up case on January 11, challenging the eligibility of three women lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Mulaika Bukhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Tashfeen Safdar.

Earlier, a single member bench of IHC had dismissed the case in March last year against the eligibility of three women lawmakers for Parliamentary membership filed by PMLN's MNAs Shaista Pervaiz and Begum Tahira Bukhari.

The petitioners had filed an intra court appeal against the decision of single member bench. A division bench headed by Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb would hear the appeal tomorrow.

The petitioners had alleged the three lawmakers to hide information in their nomination papers submitted to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).