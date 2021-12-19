UrduPoint.com

IHC To Hear Maryam's Appeal In Graft Reference On Dec 21

Sun 19th December 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up the appeals of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband in Avenfield Property reference on Tuesday for hearing.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani would hear the appeals of Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar.

The appellants had challenged their conviction in Avenfield property reference. Previously, their lawyers had sought adjournment from the court in pretext of engagements in Supreme Court. The court had already separated the matter of Nawaz Sharif from the case after declaring him as absconder.

