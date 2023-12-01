Open Menu

IHC To Hear Nawaz Sharif's Appeal On Dec 7, In Al-Azizia Case

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 07:02 PM

IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeal on Dec 7, in Al-Azizia case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up the appeal of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on December 7, against his conviction in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up the appeal of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on December 7, against his conviction in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, would hear the case.

The Registrar Office of the high court has issued the cause list in this regard.

It may be mentioned that an accountability court had announced seven-year sentences along with fine to former prime minister in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

The IHC has already accepted the appeal of Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield Property reference while acquitting him of the charges.

