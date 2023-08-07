The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday fixed the appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman seeking restoration of his right of defence in the Toshakhana criminal case, for hearing on August 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday fixed the appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman seeking restoration of his right of defence in the Toshakhana criminal case, for hearing on August 10.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the case filed by the former prime minister against the order of trial court.

The IHC has already served notices to respondents and sought comments in the case.

The District & Sessions Court abolished the petitioner's right of defence after his lawyers had failed to produced the private witnesses on the date concerned. The court also declared the list of four witnesses as irrelevant to the case.

The accused, who was convicted by the sessions court in the case on Saturday, had challenged the verdict before the IHC's bench.