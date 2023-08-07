Open Menu

IHC To Hear PTI Chief's Plea For Shifting From Attock To Adiala Jail On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 07:55 PM

IHC to hear PTI chief's plea for shifting from Attock to Adiala Jail on Tuesday

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday fixed the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for hearing on August 8 (Tuesday), seeking to shift him from the District Jail Attock to the Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday fixed the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for hearing on August 8 (Tuesday), seeking to shift him from the District Jail Attock to the Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the petition along with the objections raised by the Registrar's Office over it.

The petitioner, in his plea, prayed the court to allow Dr Faisal Sultan to conduct his medical check-up, and also grant permission to his family members and lawyers to have a meeting with him.

He also prayed the IHC to order for his shifting from the Attock Jail to the Adiala Jail, and sought provision of A-Class facilities in jail.

The Registrar Office had raised objections over the petition with regard to the jurisdiction of the case and missing of the petition's signatures.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail Lawyers Rawalpindi Attock August Islamabad High Court Family From Court

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Rwanda

14 minutes ago
 Federal Reserve Must Raise Interest Rates Higher t ..

Federal Reserve Must Raise Interest Rates Higher to Win Fight Against Inflation ..

17 minutes ago
 South Africa's HC for strengthening bilateral trad ..

South Africa's HC for strengthening bilateral trade relations

18 minutes ago
 PayPal Says Launches Its Stablecoin Redeemable 1:1 ..

PayPal Says Launches Its Stablecoin Redeemable 1:1 for US Dollars

4 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Iran called on HR Minister Riaz Pee ..

Ambassador of Iran called on HR Minister Riaz Peerzada

22 minutes ago
 Ist ASEAN-Pakistan Business Opportunity Conference ..

Ist ASEAN-Pakistan Business Opportunity Conference concludes

4 minutes ago
Investigators Headed to Helicopter Collision Site ..

Investigators Headed to Helicopter Collision Site in California That Killed Thre ..

4 minutes ago
 German man held in France after wife freed from 12 ..

German man held in France after wife freed from 12 years captivity: police

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Sends Protest Note to Japanese Embassy for ..

Moscow Sends Protest Note to Japanese Embassy for Supporting Undesirable Organiz ..

22 minutes ago
 Asian Paralympic Committee signs Host City Agreeme ..

Asian Paralympic Committee signs Host City Agreement for Tashkent 2025 Asian You ..

44 minutes ago
 Ajman, UAQ government entities join National ICV P ..

Ajman, UAQ government entities join National ICV Programme

44 minutes ago
 Healthpoint celebrates milestone of 100 roboticall ..

Healthpoint celebrates milestone of 100 robotically assisted surgeries

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan