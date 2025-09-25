IHC To Hear PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi's Acquittal Pleas In Toshakhana-II Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday scheduled the acquittal petitions of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and his wife Bushra Bibi for hearing in toshakhana-II case.
Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas will hear these petitions on October 7.
Along with the acquittal, the petitioners have also requested to stop the trial of the case. It may be recalled that the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi had filed these acquittal petitions in the court in January this year.
