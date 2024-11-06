IHC To Hear PTI Founder's Bail Petition In Toshakhana II Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would hear the post-arrest bail petition of PTI founder on November 12, in toshakhana II case.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb would hear the bail case of PTI’s founder on next date.
The court had already sought comments from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in this case.
Earlier, the IHC bench had granted bail to wife of PTI’s founder Bushra Bibi in the same case last month. The both accused were alleged to illegally attain the Bulgarian jewelry set from toshakhana.
