(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday remove the objections of registrar office on bail petition of PTI founder in toshakhana II case and asked the office to fix the case for Monday.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case along with the objections of registrar office.

The registrar office objected that the power of attorney of the lawyer was of July while the cause of action is of November.

Shahkhawar Advocate said that it was a routine practice, adding that the lawyers used to get signatures of clients once when they were in jail.

The court ordered to fix the case for hearing on Monday.