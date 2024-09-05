IHC To Hear PTI Founder's Contempt Case On Sept 13
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would hear contempt of court plea against Adiala Jail administration on September 13, regarding the meeting of PTI founder with his lawyers.
Justice Sardar Ishaq Khan, hearing the case, remarked that the court would hear the case along with the miscellaneous review petition of jail administration against the order dated July 18.
The court also served notices to PTI founder and others on miscellaneous application of jail administration.
The state counsel, during the hearing, produced the record regarding SOPs for meeting of PTI founder in jail.
He said that the lawyers of PTI founder should view the record before giving arguments before the bench on next hearing. He said that certain days have been fixed for meeting of PTI founder with his party leaders and lawyers.
The court clubbed the cases for hearing and adjourned the case till September 13.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisal Karim Kundi urges graduates to lead Pakistan’s development at Hazara University convocation2 minutes ago
-
Revamping hospitals top priority, says health minister2 minutes ago
-
SHOs City Jaranwala, FIEDMC suspended2 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man for fraud2 minutes ago
-
President Zardari visits family of martyred Captain Qureshi2 minutes ago
-
Hina Butt visits Nishtar Hodpital to inquire after acid, assault victims11 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to finalize arrangements regarding polio campaign11 minutes ago
-
Minister praises Punjab Emergency Services' outstanding work12 minutes ago
-
No case of new Mpox variant reported in Pakistan; Azam Tarar12 minutes ago
-
Planners, facilitators of May 9 riots to face punishment: Asif12 minutes ago
-
Seminar held at IUB in connection with Defence Day12 minutes ago
-
Kundi visits Saleem Haider Khan to offer condolences12 minutes ago