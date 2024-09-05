ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would hear contempt of court plea against Adiala Jail administration on September 13, regarding the meeting of PTI founder with his lawyers.

Justice Sardar Ishaq Khan, hearing the case, remarked that the court would hear the case along with the miscellaneous review petition of jail administration against the order dated July 18.

The court also served notices to PTI founder and others on miscellaneous application of jail administration.

The state counsel, during the hearing, produced the record regarding SOPs for meeting of PTI founder in jail.

He said that the lawyers of PTI founder should view the record before giving arguments before the bench on next hearing. He said that certain days have been fixed for meeting of PTI founder with his party leaders and lawyers.

The court clubbed the cases for hearing and adjourned the case till September 13.