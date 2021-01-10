UrduPoint.com
IHC to hear six cases of Zardari this week in fake accounts references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would conduct hearing on acquittal and bail pleas of former president Asif Ali Zardari in fake accounts' references in this week.

According to the cause list of the registrar office IHC, six cases pertaining to the fake accounts references against Asif Zardari had been fixed for hearing.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had issued arrest warrants against Zardari in inquiry pertaining to suspect transaction worth Rs8 billion. The IHC would conduct hearing on bail petition of former president in this case on January 12.

However, the IHC would hear acquittal pleas of Asif Zardari on January 19, in two other fake accounts references while the hearing on three other cases seeking dismissal of supplementary references would be heard on January 20.

