IHC To Resume Hearing In CCP Chairman Appointment Case On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 06:10 PM

IHC to resume hearing in CCP chairman appointment case on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume the hearing on Monday in a petition pertaining to appointment of chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

The court has earlier rejected the government's plea for seeking dismissal of a single bench decision regarding the appointment of Chairman CCP Vidyya Khalil and two other members.

The hearing will be resumed by a divisional bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq.

The federation in the petition had already submitted its reply that such appointment was illegal after a verdict announced by Supreme Court of Pakistan in the matter.

