IHC To Resume Hearing Of Nawaz Sharif's Case After Short Interval

20 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 11:52 AM

IHC to resume hearing of Nawaz Sharif's case after short interval

Nawaz Sharif's sentence is also likely to be decided today.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2019) Islamabad High Court has adjourned for a few hours hearing of a petition seeking suspension of Nawaz Sharif's sentence in Al-Azizia reference.
A IHC division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case about suspension of Nawaz Sharif's sentence.

The sources said that the court would also decide the fate of his sentnce today because the former prime minister is still in critical condition. Yesterday, an application was to IHC to exempt ailing Nawaz Sharif from appearing in the court because of illness.


Last week, the same bench allowed bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif till Tuesday (today) in Al-Azizia reference case.

