Open Menu

IHC To Take Up Imran Khan's Appeal Against Thoshakhana Verdict Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 24, 2023 | 12:31 PM

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshakhana verdict today

The plea alleges that the trial court judge had a preconceived bias to convict and sentence Imran Khan, regardless of the actual merits of the case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court is scheduled to resume the hearing of the appeal made by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned in Attock Jail.

The appeal challenges his conviction and sentencing in the Toshakhana case.

Earlier, on August 5, a trial court in Islamabad had found Imran Khan guilty of "corrupt practices" related to withholding information about state gifts. This resulted in a three-year prison sentence and a five-year disqualification from participating in general elections.

Following his conviction, Imran Khan had approached the high court to contest the verdict. He also appealed to the Supreme Court after the high court decided to send the case back to the trial court judge who had issued the conviction.

A recent statement from the Supreme Court acknowledged procedural issues in Imran Khan's trial court conviction. However, the Supreme Court decided to wait for the Islamabad High Court's decision on Imran Khan's plea to suspend the three-year sentence.

Imran Khan filed his plea in the IHC, through his legal representatives, challenging the trial court's verdict from August 5. The petition argued that the trial court's judgment was biased and should be overturned.

The plea alleged that the trial court judge had a preconceived bias to convict and sentence Imran Khan, regardless of the actual merits of thec ase.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Supreme Court Jail Attock August Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

25 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit

1 hour ago
 UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG sum ..

UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG summit

1 hour ago
 President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls dat ..

President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls date

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

12 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

12 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

12 hours ago
 Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

14 hours ago
 NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan