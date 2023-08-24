(@Abdulla99267510)

The plea alleges that the trial court judge had a preconceived bias to convict and sentence Imran Khan, regardless of the actual merits of the case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court is scheduled to resume the hearing of the appeal made by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned in Attock Jail.

The appeal challenges his conviction and sentencing in the Toshakhana case.

Earlier, on August 5, a trial court in Islamabad had found Imran Khan guilty of "corrupt practices" related to withholding information about state gifts. This resulted in a three-year prison sentence and a five-year disqualification from participating in general elections.

Following his conviction, Imran Khan had approached the high court to contest the verdict. He also appealed to the Supreme Court after the high court decided to send the case back to the trial court judge who had issued the conviction.

A recent statement from the Supreme Court acknowledged procedural issues in Imran Khan's trial court conviction. However, the Supreme Court decided to wait for the Islamabad High Court's decision on Imran Khan's plea to suspend the three-year sentence.

Imran Khan filed his plea in the IHC, through his legal representatives, challenging the trial court's verdict from August 5. The petition argued that the trial court's judgment was biased and should be overturned.

