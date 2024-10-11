IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

(@Abdulla99267510)

Federal Capital police tells IHC no information available currently about Panjotha’s whereabouts

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2024) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq to take up the plea seeking recovery of missing lawyer Advocate Intizar Hussain Panjotha after the Federal police before Juma prayer informed the court that they did not have any update about his whereabouts.

“I will keep the case on the agenda after Friday,” said Chief Justice Aamir Farooq after response of the federal capital.

The IHC CJ directed the police to come up with the updated information on the situation following discussions with Rawalpindi police.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police, DSP Legal Saji Cheemaand other officials attended the session and informed the court that there was no information about the whereabouts of Intizar Hussain Panjotha.

The DIG submitted that correspondence has been sent to all intelligence agencies and a Special Investigation Team has been established for the investigation.

The court also referenced Advocate Mirza Asif’s statement, which indicated he had returned to Islamabad rather than Rawalpindi. In response, the DIG mentioned that CCTV footage showed Panjotha traveling to Rawalpindi and that they have requested access to that footage.