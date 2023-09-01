(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up PTI Chairman Imran Khan's appeal for hearing on September 13, seeking to withdraw his case against the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakhana case.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the instruction in this regard.

He said that the case would be fixed for hearing in the first week after the summer vacations.

The court, however, maintained the objections of Registrar office against the miscellaneous applications.

The court also fixed the main appeal for hearing on the same date. It may be mentioned that the ECP had announced the verdict against Imran Khan on October 21, 2022 in Toshakhana case.