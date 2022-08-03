UrduPoint.com

IHC To Take Up PTI's Plea On Aug 4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 05:50 PM

IHC to take up PTI's plea on Aug 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday fixed the PTI's petition against acceptance of the resignations of 11 MNAs by the speaker national assembly for hearing after the removal of the objections of registrar office.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq would take up the case for hearing tomorrow (August 4).

The PTI had attached the authority letter and also made its 123 MNAs as respondents in the case following the instructions of the registrar office.

The petitioner Asad Umar had challenged the phase-wise acceptance of resignations of PTI's 11 MNAs by the speaker national assembly. The plea said that PTI's all 123 members should be de-notified as they had given resigns from the assembly.

It further said the speaker NA had no powers to keep pending the resignations of other members.

The registrar office had raised objections against the petition and instructed the petitioner to remove the same.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Chief Justice National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Same Islamabad High Court All From

Recent Stories

Blue World City announces to introduce Sports Vall ..

Blue World City announces to introduce Sports Valley featuring Pakistan's larges ..

58 minutes ago
 Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

3 hours ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.