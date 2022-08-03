(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday fixed the PTI's petition against acceptance of the resignations of 11 MNAs by the speaker national assembly for hearing after the removal of the objections of registrar office.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq would take up the case for hearing tomorrow (August 4).

The PTI had attached the authority letter and also made its 123 MNAs as respondents in the case following the instructions of the registrar office.

The petitioner Asad Umar had challenged the phase-wise acceptance of resignations of PTI's 11 MNAs by the speaker national assembly. The plea said that PTI's all 123 members should be de-notified as they had given resigns from the assembly.

It further said the speaker NA had no powers to keep pending the resignations of other members.

The registrar office had raised objections against the petition and instructed the petitioner to remove the same.