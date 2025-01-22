IHC turns death sentence of two accused to imprisonment in Osama Satti case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday commuted the death sentence of two accused to life imprisonment in the Osama Sati murder case.

The court, however, acquitted the other three accused including Saeed Ahmed, Shakil Ahmed and Muddasir Mukhtar from the case.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kyani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan announced the verdict on the appeal against the sentence of the accused. The five accused have filed the appeals to the IHC against their sentences by the trial court.

In its judgment, the court commuted the death sentences of two accused Muhammad Mustafa and Iftikhar Ahmed to life imprisonment.

It may be mentioned here that the trial court had announced death penalty to two accused and imprisonment sentence to other three. The five accused had challenged their sentences to the IHC.

The accused, who were the personnel of Anti-Terrorism Squad, were alleged to shot down a 22-year-old boy in an area of Sector G-10 in 2021.