IHC Turns Death Sentence Of Two Accused To Imprisonment In Osama Satti Case
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday commuted the death sentence of two accused to life imprisonment in the Osama Sati murder case.
The court, however, acquitted the other three accused including Saeed Ahmed, Shakil Ahmed and Muddasir Mukhtar from the case.
A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kyani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan announced the verdict on the appeal against the sentence of the accused. The five accused have filed the appeals to the IHC against their sentences by the trial court.
In its judgment, the court commuted the death sentences of two accused Muhammad Mustafa and Iftikhar Ahmed to life imprisonment.
It may be mentioned here that the trial court had announced death penalty to two accused and imprisonment sentence to other three. The five accused had challenged their sentences to the IHC.
The accused, who were the personnel of Anti-Terrorism Squad, were alleged to shot down a 22-year-old boy in an area of Sector G-10 in 2021.
Recent Stories
UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications
UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE
CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024
CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee
DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector
Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits Mother and Child Health Care Center Nawabshah8 minutes ago
-
FC man shot dead in Tank8 minutes ago
-
IHC turns death sentence of two accused to imprisonment in Osama Satti case8 minutes ago
-
Gov't to set up missing persons' tribunal through legislation: SC told18 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates Regional Office at Muzaffarabad38 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to explore sesame value addition to boost exports, profitability38 minutes ago
-
Man die, two other injured over old enmity48 minutes ago
-
SCP appoints two more amicus curiae in Jurisdiction Case48 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman inaugurates regional office in AJK48 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns case regarding voting right of overseas Pakistanis48 minutes ago
-
Snow festival to be started on January 2848 minutes ago
-
Mardan police arrest injured robber after fire exchange1 hour ago